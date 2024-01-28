Erik Spoelstra explains what Heat must do after another loss

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks continue to head in opposite directions, as both squads extended their respective but very different streaks on Saturday. Miami disappeared in the fourth quarter, falling 125-109 for its sixth loss in a row. Fluctuation is a key characteristic of this franchise, but this type of skid demands some form of response.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra is counting on his team's tenacity, chemistry and presumably the celebrated Heat culture to push them through this hardship. “Right now we’re going to rally around each other, rally around our identity,” he said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “It is a tough time right now.”

During this free-fall, the Heat have lost by double-digits four times and scored 110 points or more just once (average 110.5 per game this season). Jimmy Butler was impressive versus the Knicks, posting 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting with eight rebounds and three steals. Bam Adebayo chipped in with a double-double of 12 points and 13 boards and Duncan Robinson gave 19 points off the bench, but more reinforcements were still needed.

The Heat always seem to be grinding their way through adversity

There is always the concern that Miami does not have enough firepower to make a deep run in the postseason, as Butler and Adebayo carry the bulk of the offensive burden. Hence, why the front office acquired Terry Rozier earlier in the week. Spoelstra and company usually weather the storm and find a way to shatter expectations in the postseason. Guys like Robinson and Caleb Martin have been unsung heroes in the past, while rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (out for most of losing streak) appears poised to fill that role this year.

But the Heat can only play from behind for so long before it eventually catches up to them. A 22-20 record and seventh-place standing currently has them on track for the NBA Play-In Tournament for the second-straight year. Their monumental run into the NBA Finals obscures how stressful those first two games were, especially the do-or-die second one versus the Chicago Bulls.

Erik Spoelstra will try to quickly get things in order before the reigning Eastern Conference champions host the Phoenix Suns Monday night and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.