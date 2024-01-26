Heat's Jimmy Butler breaks silence on what Terry Rozier will bring to team

Thursday was the first time Rozier started for Miami.

It's been a hectic week for the Miami Heat as they traded for star Terry Rozier in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick that was announced Tuesday. He made his debut the day after against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday and then started for the first time for Miami Thursday against his former team in the Boston Celtics.

Heat star Jimmy Butler met with the media after the loss to the Celtics and spoke for the first time about Rozier and what he can bring to the team that is currently in a five-game losing streak. He said to ClutchPoints that “it can be a positive thing” to have a new face with the team.

“I mean, I think it can be a positive thing, a new face, yes,” Butler said. “The scoring that he brings, the leadership that he brings, he’s played in the playoffs a bunch with that Boston team. And I mean he’s just a hell of a player. He’s smiling. He’s happy. And I think that’s going to become very contagious. He’s going to be the ring leader for that.”

Spoelstra said it is clear to see the positives with Rozier

As said before, Rozier made his way into the starting lineup in the ugly loss to Boston where he played just over 28 minutes and scored seven points, making three of his 10 shot attempts. There was no doubt that on a tight schedule and with little time, it is going to take some time getting used to the new system for Rozier.

There is a sense that his game is off currently as he is trying to get acclimated in playing with other stars such as Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra mentioned that it is “clear to see the positives” when referring to Rozier, but is still getting an “understanding of our system.”

“It's clear to see the positives with Terry. He brings us a burst of speed, quickness, his ability to get into the paint. I think that's going to continue to get better once he understands how important it is to our offense and how we want him to be him and and be aggressive,” Spoelstra said. “He is much more aggressive and assertive tonight than he was the other night. Everybody wants him to do that. And he's pretty dynamic and I think that'll help. Defensively, he's so competitive, he's got long arms. That'll get better once he gets an understanding of our system.”

Butler speaks on the absence of Lowry

While Butler and the rest of the Heat are happy to have Rozier, Lowry was an integral part of the Heat's locker room where he made bonds. Especially Butler who said after the game that he is like a brother to him.

“That’s my brother,” Butler said. “Like I tell everybody, basketball is not going to change the bond that we have, the bond that we both have with each other’s children. It’s always a family vibe with him. I can call him. I can show up at his house at any point in time. Basketball hasn’t defined me, hasn’t defined him.”

There is no doubt that the Heat need to get back to winning ways as they have lost five straight games, but the road ahead isn't easy as their next opponent in the New York Knicks has won their last five games, their most recent against the Denver Nuggets. Miami is 24-21 on the season which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.