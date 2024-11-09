It was a concerning sight as Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler left Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets with what was diagnosed as a right ankle sprain. While the basketball world likes to talk about rumors involving Butler's future, the Heat are more concerned about his health and the injury's severity.

Butler suffered the injury in the first quarter where while driving into the paint on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, he turned his ankle as he made a halting stop trying to find an advantage. This was when he fell down and clearly was in pain as he while he stayed in for a few more possessions, he walked to the locker room after being subbed out and wouldn't return the rest of the game.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra shares what he knows about Jimmy Butler's injury

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke after the game and shared an update on Butler's status, which is not a clear one with him expressing the unknown about the situation. He would mention that they will look for further updates, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Heat, as the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

“We don’t know at this point,” Spoelstra said the question was brought up about Butler Friday night. “It’s always you never know until you get to the next day. Fly, get to Minnesota, and we’ll probably have a better idea.”

The 35-year-old and his health have been brought up many times, even by Heat president Pat Riley, as he was non-committal about a contract extension, expressing that player availability has been an issue for Butler and the whole team. Butler would play 60 games last season, as 64 has been the most contests he participated in during his stint with Miami.

He only played seven minutes Friday in Denver as he scored two points, recorded two assists, and collected one rebound. The Marquette product is coming off a game against the Suns where he scored 15 points and recorded seven assists as Butler had regrets in not taking the final shot that could have sent the game into overtime.

Heat's roster experiences changes after injury to Jimmy Butler

With Butler's status up in the air, it will likely result in roster rotations being changed, which has been happening, like with Heat star Nikola Jovic, who was once again benched in the second half against the Nuggets like in the loss to the Suns. Spoelstra would say after the game that Jovic knows the plan and that since the team was down 11 points at halftime, he opted for Haywood Highsmith in his spot.

“He knows the deal,” Spoelstra said. “Look, I’m not going to change the standards. He knows what the deal is. It has to be a level of energy and effort, make an impact. It’s not just him. That’s an easy target. Look the game gets in a double-digit game, you’re grasping for whatever. And at that point, I have to make decisions. If something is not working, I’m paid to make decisions and go to something else.”

It was not the only change in the starting lineup in the second half, as besides Highsmith in for Jovic, Spoelstra went with second-round rookie Pelle Larsson in place for the injured Butler. He has been playing meaningful minutes as of late, showing his versatility in a lot of areas as Spoelstra spoke on the ever-changing roster rotations.

“We were playing catch up basically the entire time, so I’m trying to figure out anything, combination wise, scheme wise, anything to try to change the tide of the game,” Spoelstra said. “And for the most part, we were able to get things back, we got it back to six a couple of times in the second quarter, but we were playing uphill the majority of the game.”

Heat's Nikola Jovic on being benched in the second half

Despite being benched in the second half, most of Jovic's production came in that time as he finished with 11 points on four of seven shooting, along with collecting four rebounds and three steals. Still, he would express last Wednesday about when he heard he would be benched against the Suns.

“I won’t say I was great,” Jovic said via The Miami Herald. “I mean, you got to play good defense. And the shots you get, you got to make them, especially with that first unit. Even if though maybe those are not the shots that you want to take, you have to take them. I didn’t make a lot of them. I’m for sure not happy. I know I’m a lot better than that.”

“I really hope so because I really think I’m trying to help the first unit,” Jovic continued. “But you never know. It is not an easy job. … I really hope I’m back. If I’m not, there will be more chances. Last year was the same type of thing, so I know I’ll be back.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks to give a boost

The Heat are looking to get back Jaime Jaquez Jr. soon, who served as Butler's de facto replacement last season when he missed time, as the two share similar qualities in how they play offense by using their physicality. He has missed the last three games as he's coming back from a stomach illness suffered in Mexico, as he expressed his frustration being on the sidelines watching.

“It’s definitely frustrating not being out there playing with my guys,” Jaquez said. “But being a spectator gives you a new perspective on the team. I can come back and share what I see from an outside perspective. Not being there, just looking at the game from afar. So just trying to bring that perspective, talking to the coaches, give input on what I saw and things that we can do better and things I feel like here’s a spot I could have been in. Honestly, just happy to be back with the guys.”

Heat's Tyler Herro with another impressive performance

If there was a bright spot from Friday's loss to the team's 2023 NBA Finals opponent in the Nuggets, it was another impressive outing from a player who once had his role uncertain with the Heat in Tyler Herro. He led the team with 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and matched a career-high in the regular season with 11 assists, but all he cares about is the result of the game.

“I just, honestly, want to win at this point,” Herro said when he was told that the 11 assists match his regular season high for the category. “I just want to win, I want to win.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 3-5, where they are on a three-game losing streak, which includes the current six-game road trip. It doesn't get any easier as they face another Western Conference powerhouse in the Timberwolves, on Sunday night.