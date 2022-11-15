Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat got the job done Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, escaping the game with a 113-112 heart-stopping victory that was saved by a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. But it was Bam Adebayo who came up with the stoutest performance among all Heat players in the Suns game, and it’s definitely not lost on head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke glowingly about the center’s impact on the team.

Via Wes Goldberg of Locked On NBA:

“Everybody just wants him to score 40. But him reading when to be aggressive, when to create for others, when to screen for guys… I’ve never coached a guy with so many responsibilities and so many opinions about what he’s supposed to do.”

Adebayo ended his night with a monster double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds along with an assist and a block in just 36 minutes of floor duty. He went 9-for-18 from the field and made 12 of 14 attempts from the free-throw line, while also acting as a huge deterrent in the middle on defense for Miami, which has successfully gotten back to .500 at 7-7 following the victory over the Suns.

The Heat appear to be finally piecing it together after a shaky start to the season. Miami is now riding a three-game undefeated streak, having defeated the Charlotte Hornets back-to-back before the showdown with the Suns.

On the season, Adebayo is averaging 19.1 points on 53.1 percent shooting from the field, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per outing. He is a big man clearly capable of doing more than just get buckets at a high rate.

The Heat next take on the Toronto Raptors on the road on Wednesday.