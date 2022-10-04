There has been a lot of talk as to whether Tyler Herro was worth the four-year $130 million extension he signed with the Miami Heat. However, the Heat are strapped for cap space, and they would have risked alienating Herro if they didn’t ink him to a new deal. Nevertheless, head coach Erik Spoelstra believes that the 22-year old is ready to take on a bigger role, especially with him being as great a scorer as he is at such a young age.

Speaking with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Spoelstra has utmost confidence in the ability of Herro to improve upon an already impressive 2021-22 season which saw him win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

“He’s improved every single year. And this is what we’re about, developing players and then hopefully trying to keep them in our program and to be able to take care of them and compensate them. His ceiling, we don’t know where it’ll be, the way he just continues to improve,” Spoelstra said.

Tyler Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in 66 games (10 starts) last season, but he struggled in the postseason. He saw his shooting efficiency, especially from deep, plummet, and he ended up just scoring 12.6 points in 25.4 minutes after fighting through groin injuries.

He was also not in the best state of mind during the playoffs, as Herro said he was distracted with the thought of having another child, which is understandable.

However, with a hefty contract comes huge responsibilities, and Herro’s work ethic makes him a difficult player to doubt.

“Tyler’s really come a long way. It’s really a credit to his drive, his ambition. But his work ethic matches that, and that’s what’s important. And that’s what you’re excited about, because he’ll continue to improve,” Spoelstra added.

With Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry getting up there in years, Tyler Herro will, sooner than later, be thrust into a lead role in South Beach. Herro and Bam Adebayo, who’s only 25 years old, are now locked together until at least the 2025-26 season, and they will hold the keys to the Heat’s future as they try to rekindle the franchise’s past glory days.

“I felt very similar about Tyler when we were able to extend Bam,” Spoelstra said. “The cool thing about it is yes, they are the future, but they also are the present and that’s what makes this group unique.”