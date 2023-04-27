Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat gave NBA fans an instant classic against the Milwaukee Bucks, so much so that their fellow players lose their minds over the wild finish of the Game 5 contest.

The Heat trailed for the most part of the game, and it definitely looked like the Bucks were going to extend the series. However, as Butler showed in their previous game, you never count Miami out until the final buzzer sounded. The veteran forward came up clutch for the Heatles once again, draining the clutch alley-oop layup in the fourth quarter to tie the game 118-118 and send it to overtime.

Of course the Bucks didn’t go down without a fight. While the Heat jumped to seven-point lead in OT, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. came roaring back to make it 128-126 with 24 seconds left and Miami ahead. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, they ran out of steam in the end as the eighth-seeded Vice City franchise upset the no. 1 seed in the series.

Plenty of NBA stars were glued on their televisions watching the game, and a lot of them couldn’t help but be in awe of the wild finish that happen. Of course many heaped praise on Butler for his performance, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and many more chiming in.

“UNBELIEVABLE HOOPS,” Embiid wrote.

Haliburton added, “Jimmy WTF” along with sebveral mind-blown emojis.

“Himmy butler,” Tre Jones furthered.

Here are more reactions on the wild Heat-Bucks finish from several other NBA players:

Me flipping back and forward between these games! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e7kgwISK37 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 27, 2023

That was a great game though! High level basketball! — Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) April 27, 2023

Wow — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 27, 2023

OMG — Trendon Watford (@trendonw) April 27, 2023

It’s definitely a game to remember. Everyone had the Bucks winning the series, and even when the Heat were up 3-1, many thought Giannis and the rest of Milwaukee are more than capable of erasing the deficit.

Butler probably heard all those takes and made sure it wouldn’t happen.

What a night for Heat basketball!