Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler continues to add to his playoff lore. With the Milwaukee Bucks needing just one last defensive stop to force a Game 6, Butler, once again, proved that he is one of the best playoff performers of his generation with yet another insane shot with the game on the line.

With 2.1 seconds left in the game, the Heat needed to draw up an incredible play to tie the game at 118. And truly an incredible play it was. Butler began the inbounds play along the baseline and he curled off a screen towards the basket. Gabe Vincent then threw a pinpoint pass to Butler, who inexplicably drained a tough shot at the rim just as he was falling to the ground even with Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton right on his grill.

JIMMY BUTLER SENDS BUCKS-HEAT TO OVERTIME 🤯 The Bucks had a timeout remaining and decided not to use it with 0.5 seconds remaining… pic.twitter.com/vmHTwBsfAm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Clearly the entire Bucks team became frazzled following Jimmy Butler’s marvelous bucket to tie the game for the Heat. Despite having a timeout, the Bucks failed to use it, instead heaving up a prayer that fell on deaf ears as the regulation ended.

This appears to be a case of deja vu for the Bucks, as they held a double-digit lead once again heading into the fourth quarter. But even with Giannis Antetokounmpo trying his best to play through injury, the Bucks’ offense simply did not have an answer for a Heat defense that has proven to be ever so stifling when it matters most.

Momentum will definitely now be on the Heat’s side as they approach overtime with a huge opportunity to knock off the one-seeded Bucks.