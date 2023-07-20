The Miami Heat continue to be involved in trade talks surrounding Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard on a daily basis. Amid all of the rumors, the Heat have made a major front-office move with longtime Miami official Andy Elisburg, reports NBA.com.

“Your Miami Heat announced today that they have promoted Andy Elisburg to Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager.”

Andy Elisburg has been with the Heat organization for the better part of the last three decades and has been a pivotal part of the culture. Speaking on the promotion, Pat Riley had nothing but glowing remarks for Elisburg.

“Andy is so deserving of this promotion. Working together for 28 years has brought so many great transactions that have improved the franchise multiple times over the years, both on and off the court. More importantly, Andy’s knowledge and work ethic are second to none. He’s been involved with everything we do at the Heat, and we look forward to continued success.”

While the Heat work every day to try and figure out how to bring Damian Lillard to Miami, Elisburg will continue to be involved in the nitty-gritty.

“Elisburg, a Heat original employee of 35 years, will continue to assist CEO Nick Arison and President Pat Riley in the management of all aspects of Miami’s basketball organization, including salary cap administration, talent acquisition, league compliance and the day-to-day business of basketball operations.”

Stay tuned for any more trade updates regarding Lillard to the Heat, and know that if a deal gets done, Andy Elisburg was probably heavily involved.