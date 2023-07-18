Damian Lillard continues to be in trade rumors around the NBA as the Portland Trailblazers field offers for their star point guard. It has been reported that Lillard's preferred destination is the Miami Heat, although the Blazers have been going into trade conversations with them rather bluntly, reports The Rally's Shams Charania.

"It's been stagnant as far as a process there. It's really up to the Blazers and the Heat that the Heat are the team Damian Lillard wants to go to. I'm told Portland has told Miami this: Make your best offer to us." —@ShamsCharania (via @TheRally)pic.twitter.com/TiWQpl3j9R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2023

“The sides {the Heat and Blazers] have spoken recently, but nothing significant has come to it…so far Portland has not elected to really engage with Miami and try to solicit the best offers.”

NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that although Lillard has made his intentions clear, the Blazers are not showing any urgency in appeasing his request. In fact, the Blazers are actually leaving it up to the Heat in making the best possible offer and are happy idling by in the meantime.

As the NBA offseason rolls on, it does continue to look more likely that Damian Lillard is going to be traded. Whether that be to the Heat or not remains to be seen, but all indications are that he and the Blazers are on the same page that he wants to be playing elsewhere next season. Still, it is also clear that the Blazers do not plan on rushing the trade process in any manner whatsoever.

Rumors will continue to build across the NBA until Damian Lillard is actually a part of a trade by the Blazers. In the meantime, stay tuned to see if any other teams join the Heat in pursuit of the seven-time NBA All-Star.