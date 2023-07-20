Jimmy Butler has been having a lot of fun in his current China promotional tour. This includes the Miami Heat star getting hit on the head by a shoe that was thrown at him by an overly eager fan. Butler took the hit in jest and apparently, he decided to take out some of that frustration on a poor dude he played 1-on-1 with.

Butler went full savage on an opponent during a 1-on-1 pickup game. Not only did the Heat talisman dribble the ball on his opponent's head, but he even hit him with a couple of Damian Lillard signature celebrations after hitting a wide-open jumper:

This is the Heats star at his most savage. In case you missed it, that wave celly is from Lillard's iconic reaction to his series-clinching game-winner against Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Remember that “bad shot?”

The Dame Time celebration, on the other hand, requires no introduction. This has been Lillard's trademark celly, and it is clear that Jimmy Butler is also sending a message here.

The trade rumors linking Lillard to Miami have been heating up of late following Dame's trade request with the Blazers. The seven-time All-Star is intent on playing for the Heat, and at this point, it appears that Miami and Portland are locked in negotiations to make this deal become a reality. For his part, it seems like Butler knows that it's only a matter of time before this happens.