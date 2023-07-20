Jimmy Butler has been having a lot of fun in his current China promotional tour. This includes the Miami Heat star getting hit on the head by a shoe that was thrown at him by an overly eager fan. Butler took the hit in jest and apparently, he decided to take out some of that frustration on a poor dude he played 1-on-1 with.

Butler went full savage on an opponent during a 1-on-1 pickup game. Not only did the Heat talisman dribble the ball on his opponent's head, but he even hit him with a couple of Damian Lillard signature celebrations after hitting a wide-open jumper:

Jimmy Butler bounces the ball on a guy's head, drains the triple, and hits the Damian Lillard wave and celebration 😅 (h/t @BradyHawk305) pic.twitter.com/6oQfktSVRv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

This is the Heats star at his most savage. In case you missed it, that wave celly is from Lillard's iconic reaction to his series-clinching game-winner against Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Remember that “bad shot?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dame Time celebration, on the other hand, requires no introduction. This has been Lillard's trademark celly, and it is clear that Jimmy Butler is also sending a message here.

The trade rumors linking Lillard to Miami have been heating up of late following Dame's trade request with the Blazers. The seven-time All-Star is intent on playing for the Heat, and at this point, it appears that Miami and Portland are locked in negotiations to make this deal become a reality. For his part, it seems like Butler knows that it's only a matter of time before this happens.