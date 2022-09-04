A few months ago, Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry broke his silence on the ‘thicc‘ reputation that has haunted him over the past few years. The veteran guard said that he is now more than okay with being labeled as such because of the fact that he’s already achieved so much in his career. At this point, he could care less if people think he’s fat.

Heat icon Tim Hardaway has other thoughts on the matter, though. As a matter of fact, the Hall of Famer believes that it’s all a ruse. Speaking to Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel, Hardaway revealed Lowry’s secret behind supposedly looking overweight:

“I want you to write this,” Hardaway said. “Kyle Lowry is not fat. He’s not fat and overweight. He wears these football pads under him to make him look like he’s bigger. He’s way slimmer than what you think he is. I’ve been telling folks that for the longest. And everybody’s like, ‘No, he’s overweight.’ No, the guy is not overweight. It’s that he needs to stay healthy to stay in shape.”

I’m not entirely sure if Mr. Hardaway was joking around here. It did sound like he was serious, though, and it feels like he really believes that Lowry has intentionally made himself look fat and overweight. Hardaway, however, did not reveal Kyle Lowry’s motivation behind the same.

As the Heat icon touched on toward the end of his statement, Hardaway believes that the issue with Lowry is his health. The 56-year-old is a big fan of Lowry, but he is also adamant that he will need to steer clear of injuries if he wants to help the Heat achieve success ultimate in the league.