Kyle Lowry has always had an issue with his weight. So much so, that even Miami Heat president Pat Riley called him out earlier in the summer about his sub-par conditioning. Lowry responded by hitting the gym and making sure that he’s now in excellent shape ahead of the new season.

Lowry recently guested on Hall of Fame icon Vince Carter’s podcast, The VC Show, and one of the topics of the conversation centered around Lowry’s weight issues. In particular, Carter asked Lowry to share his thoughts on being labeled as “thicc.” The Heat guard got brutally honest with his admission (h/t The VC Show on Twitter):

“It used to bother me a lot,” Lowry confessed. “It used to get to me. It used to really get to me, I’m gonna be honest with you. And now, I don’t care.”

Lowry then went through his office to look at all the accolades he achieved throughout his decorated career. The six-time All-Star flexed his hardware as he expressed how being labeled as a thicc man doesn’t necessarily get to him anymore:

“Yeah, yeah, thicc’s been good for me,” he said. “Yeah, I’m cool with it. … Y’all can create all the memes y’all want. I embrace it. I love it.”

There’s no better way to clap back at your haters than by proving your worth on the basketball court. Kyle Lowry did just that, and he’s definitely achieved a whole lot in his career despite the issues he’s faced with his weight and conditioning. Lowry appears to be in great shape right now, though, so the naysayers better be ready.