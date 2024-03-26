While the constant talk around the Miami Heat this season has been their constant problems dealing with player availability and injuries, there is another layer to that aspect that is absolutely jarring. The Heat have used 34 different starting lineups this season which is the most in franchise history which might not be seen as a bad thing for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
As the Heat continue to deal with the absences of players like Tyler Hero, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson, and possibly now Jaime Jaquez Jr., those are key players that the team has to work around playing without. However, Spoelstra said that “there's always going to be a benefit” to key players missing games since it provides others to “step up” and sets Miami up for more success in the playoffs according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
“There’s always going to be a benefit,” Spoelstra said. “A lot of guys get to step up and earn the opportunity to impact winning. The more players that can be engaged in a season and impact wins, that helps. Our versatility is super important for our team. So we feel like we’ve been able to weather some of the missed games.”
Terry Rozier on injuries “preparing” Heat for postseason
Going back to the point of injuries being bittersweet since other players who lack experience can get more playing time, star Terry Rozier definitely falls under that as he is still trying to gain 100 percent chemistry after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets. He also stressed that while the he wants the team to be healthy, going through hardships and these hurdles is “preparing us for the playoffs.”
“I think it’s just preparing us for the playoffs,” Rozier said. “You got to have different guys out there. I think coach is trying to figure out who jells well together, so it’s the long game.”
This season has not been an isolated situation for the Heat in terms of injuries as last season also saw significant stars on the team missed time which led to an inconsistent regular season. What followed however was Miami making a miraculous run to the NBA Finals from the eighth seed.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks at injuries “big-picture wise”
Jaquez missed last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with left ankle discomfort, but has been a main benefactor to stars missing time this season. Especially when Jimmy Butler was absent for a long stretch earlier in the season, Jaquez got major opportunity with Miami and delivered as he said that the injuries “just shows how resilient we are as a team.”
“I think big picture-wise, you look at the playoffs and how uncertain everything can be,” Jaquez said. “To be able to have guys step up throughout this season and show what we can do with guys down and different changes, I think just shows how resilient we are as a team. I think that makes us more prepared for the playoffs.”
Caleb Martin benefitted from extra playing time last season
Another player who has benefitted from other players missing time, but has done so himself is star Caleb Martin who has shown to be the Heat's X-Factor when playing. He said that while other teams in the league will “throw” a lineup of playing who haven't played with each other, it's different with Miami.
“Some teams will be trying to throw different lineups and they’ve never played with each other,” Martin said per Chiang. “There’s no way we throw a lineup out there now that hasn’t played with each other. So that’s definitely going to come to our benefit eventually. Obviously, it’s been a struggle during the regular season. But around this time of the year, it’s going to benefit us.”
“I feel like that’s just an example of how we just are able to find ways to do whatever, whether it’s individual or as a team,” Martin continued. “Guys find ways to get in lineups, guys find ways to stay ready. … It’s definitely not easy. But everybody goes through some version of that with having injuries and stuff like that. So it’s really no excuse.”
Martin says Heat have “mentality” to overcome constant injury problems
Martin was especially crucial in last season's playoff run where the team suffered from some injuries, but he became a go-to guy in the scoring department for the Heat. Plus his skills, he has the “Heat Culture” mentality, but he also mentioned that the rest of the team have that as well which sets them up for success.
“I think ultimately we’re just a team that when it boils down to it and it’s by any means necessary, I think we all have that mentality,” Martin said via The Miami Herald. “Yes, you do need continuity and chemistry, which plays a big part. But I think we have that between our guys. A lot of that just has to do with people enjoying playing with each other and willing to do certain things. I think everybody has the right mindset for that stuff to click.”
Spoelstra not frustrated with injury woes
While working around the injuries leads Miami to success down the line, the journey has been rough going to the destination. However, Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before the victory against the Cavs that he is “not even thinking about frustration.”
“I’m not even thinking about frustration,” Spoelstra said. “I’m just thinking about what do we need to do to prepare to put ourselves in a position to win. You have to attack whatever your reality is and not overwhelm yourselves with things you can’t control. We’ve proven that when we get consistent to our identity, it doesn’t matter, especially in the short term, who’s available and who’s not. We’re wrapping our minds around getting the job done by any means necessary.”
Asked Erik Spoelstra at during this point of the season if it’s frustrating to see the injuries pile up or if there’s an understanding.
“I’m not even thinking about frustration…you have to attack whatever your reality is…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/kkn7sEkJgK
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2024
Herro (right foot medial tendinitis) will miss his 16th straight game Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors along with Duncan Robinson (left facet syndrome) who will miss his fourth. Kevin Love who has missed the last 13 games with a right heel bruise has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game along with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin.
In the multitude of starting lineups this season, fans have seen every single player on the roster except for Cole Swider and Alondes Williams be inserted with even newcomers like Delon Wright and Patty Mills have made it. One will see how it will be tonight as the Heat play their third game in the current four-game home stand as they will take on the Warriors with them being 39-32 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.