The Golden State Warriors travel across the country to take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are 36-34 this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. Golden State sits in 10th place in the Western Conference, so they have to start winning some more if they want to hold onto their Play-In spot. The Warriors have lost to the Heat once this season, as well. In the game, Steph Curry led the team with 13 points. As a team, the Warriors scored just 102 points. They made just eight threes in the loss. Golden State will have a healthy lineup headed into this game.
The Heat are 39-32 this season, and they are coming off a blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami is currently in a Play-In Tournament spot, but they sit just half a game back from the sixth seed. In their win over the Warriors earlier this season, Tyler Herro scored 26 points to lead the team. Jaime Jaquez Jr had 17 points, as well. As a team, the Heat shot 48.1 percent from the field. For this matchup, Jaquez Jr, Duncan Robinson, and Kevin Love are all questionable.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Heat Odds
Golden State Warriors: -2 (-108)
Moneyline: -126
Miami Heat: +2 (-112)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 219 (-108)
Under: 219 (-112)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
Golden State needs to have a better offensive game if they want to win this game. The Heat are very good on defense, so Golden State has a tough matchup. However, the Warriors have scored 116.9 points per game in their last 10 games. It is not super high, but it would be enough to beat the heat. With a healthy lineup, if the Warriors can do some scoring, they will cover this spread on the road.
Miami scores less than 110 points per game, so they struggle on that side of the court. Miami is 12-25 when they score less than 110 points this season. As long as the Warriors keep the Heat to around their season average, they are going to win this game on the road.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat allowed just 102 points in their first matchup with the Warriors, which is a big reason they won the game. Miami allows 108.9 points per game, which is the fourth-best mark in the NBA. When the Heat allow less than 110 points this season, they are 27-12. Miami should be able to have another solid defensive game in this one.
One big reason the Heat were able to win the first game as because they held the Warriors to just eight threes. The Warriors have made less than 10 threes just four times this season. In those games, the Warriors are 1-3. I would not expect Miami to hold Golden State to less than 10 threes in this game, but less than 15 is more than reasonable. When the Warriors make less than 15 threes, they are 14-20. As long as the Heat limit the Warriors' threes, they will cover the spread.
Final Warriors-Heat Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. I do like the Warriors to grab the road win, though. I would not expect the Warriors to be cold from three again.
Final Warriors-Heat Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (-126)