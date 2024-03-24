The Miami Heat are hit with more news regarding injuries as another key player will miss a game as this time around, it is their rookie in Jaime Jaquez Jr. who has been a standout this season and will be out for Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jaquez marks one of many on the Heat's current report as multiple star players continue to miss time as head coach Erik Spoelstra touches on if there is any frustrations with the injury carousel.
While Jaquez has been available for most of the season as he's missed six games before the matchup against the Cavs, he was placed on the injury report Saturday listed with “Left Knee/Ankle; Discomfort.” The UCLA product has won back-to-back Eastern Conference rookie of the month honors earlier this season and has been arguably the steal of the last draft selected with the 18th overall pick.
Spoelstra on possible frustration with Heat's injuries as Jaquez is out
Spoelstra is not a stranger to his players missing games as last season was another inconsistent year filled with them, but at this point of the season where there is no room for error, there has to be some frustration. Not for the Heat head coach however as he said to ClutchPoints that he's more focused on attacking “whatever your reality is” in front of you and trying to “not overwhelm yourself with things you can control.”
“I'm not even thinking about frustration. I'm just thinking about what do we need to do, to prepare, you know, to put ourselves in a position to win, you have to attack whatever your reality is and not overwhelm yourself with things you can't control,” Spoelstra said. “We've proven that when we get consistent to our identity, it doesn't matter especially in the short term, who's available and who's not and we're wrapping our minds around to get the job done by any means necessary.”
There is no word if Jaquez's injury is serious or nothing to worry about, but the fact it was just listed as “discomfort” rather than a specific problem in the area can ease fan's concerns. Sitting Jaquez for Sunday would bring his next chance to play Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
More crucial Heat players on the injury report for the foreseeable future
However, there is many more on the injury report besides the rookie as Caleb Martin is also there for the same reasons as Jaquez, but his issue is on the right ankle or knee. According to what a Heat spokesperson said to ClutchPoints, Martin will be warming up before the game Sunday to see if he can go tonight.
While those two mentioned were fairly new injuries, the Heat are still missing the likes of Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis) and Kevin Love (right heel bruise) who have missed the last 15 and 13 games respectively. This also includes Heat star Duncan Robinson who has left facet syndrome and has missed the last three games.
With 12 games left in the regular season after Sunday's contest against the Cavs, time is running out for the Heat as they are still trying to get out of the play-in tournament and lock a top six seed. However, they are currently 38-32 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they are in the midst of a four-game home stand where after Sunday, they have the Warriors Tuesday and the Portland Trail Blazers next Friday.