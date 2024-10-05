As the Heat prepare to take on a reloaded Eastern Conference, one aspect of their team that is interesting is seven-foot rookie Kel'el Ware. While Ware impressed during the Summer League and preparing for the regular season, he has been receiving the help of Heat legend Udonis Haslem.

The former player who is now in Miami's front office has apparently taken Ware under his wing like he's done for many young players throughout the years like star Bam Adebayo. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke on the last day of training camp to talk about Haslem working out with the players despite being retired and mentoring players such as Ware according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“It just shows you how unique of a human being and a professional that UD is,” Spoelstra said. “He doesn’t have to do any of this. He doesn’t have to certainly be out here in practice gear and be out here sweating with the guys and working with the guys. But that’s how he earns his trust with them and he just continues to mentor everybody in the gym — the vets, the young guys like Kel’el [Ware].”

Heat's Kel'Ware getting the mentorship of Udonis Haslem

Ware was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and has immediately made an impact showing his athleticism while being the size that he is which brings fans to think of the possibilities he can have on the team. One of those theories is how Ware can play with Adebayo, but if there is one thing for sure at this point, Haslem is a great voice for any young player as he's been in the league for two decades.

“I think it’s just tremendous for Kel’el at 20 years old to have a mentor like UD, but also Bam,” Spoelstra said. “UD mentored the next mentor and now they’re both able to use their superpowers to help him. That’s why we think we have the structure to be able to help a young big like him succeed.”

Udonis Haslem made his mark with the rise of Heat's Bam Adebayo

As Spoelstra mentioned, Ware is getting the same treatment as Adebayo did when he was starting out with Miami, getting the teachings of Haslem. He even made the 27-year old not just into a great player, but an active leader with the team as after Haslem retired being the captain for many years, Adebayo took on the role and is entering his second season, even though it wasn't his idea.

“No it hasn't,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints when asked if his perspective on being captain has changed. “It doesn't get any easier. You know, you got new guys coming in, and you have to explain to them what we're about, how we're about, how we move, and just really, it's not about yourself. You know, every year I come back, and more and more, you start to realize that you're doing this for something bigger than yourself. Like I said, I didn't choose to be captain. It was kinda…UD (Udonis Haslem) forced me in this role. But, you know, you understand that when you get into that role and get into that high seat, it's not about you at the end of the day.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Ware has high expectations in his rookie season working in the Heat developmental system as there is no doubt fans will get to see him in the preseason opener on Oct. 8 against the Charlotte Hornets.