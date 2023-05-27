Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent missed Thursday’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics due to an ankle injury. Without one of their starters, the Heat lost Game 5 by a final score of 110-97 behind a 24-point performance from Derrick White. So when Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics re-visit the Kaseya Center on Saturday night to play the Heat, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Celtics?

Gabe Vincent injury status vs. Celtics

The Heat have Vincent listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a left ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Tyler Herro (right hand surgery) and Victor Oladipo (left knee surgery) will remain out for Miami.

Gabe Vincent, 26, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 68 appearances this season (34 starts).

The former UC Santa Barbara star shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Vincent’s 87.2% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Heat to win Saturday night’s matchup against the Celtics, regardless of if Vincent is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have lost just one game on their own home court all postseason long. But with regard to the question, Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.