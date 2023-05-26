A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Gabe Vincent missed the Miami Heat’s Game 5 blowout loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night due to an ankle injury. He’s no star, but there’s no denying that the Heat missed his services in what turned out to be their second straight loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The bad news for Heat fans is that Vincent has once again popped up on the injury report for Game 6 on Saturday and at this point, he is in real danger of missing what could potentially be Miami’s last game on their home floor this season.

Gabe Vincent injury status for Game 6 vs. Celtics

Unfortunately for Miami, Vincent has not recovered fully from a sprained left ankle. The Heat have listed him as questionable to play, which is the same status he was tagged with heading into Game 5. Right now, there’s a big possibility that the Heat will be without their starting point guard again for Saturday’s critical matchup.

In Vincent’s stead, it was Kyle Lowry who got the nod to start in Game 5, and the veteran responded with another disappointing performance. Lowry played 30 minutes on Thursday but managed just five points, two rebounds, an assist, and four turnovers. If Gabe Vincent is unable to go in Game 6, it’s Lowry who is expected to start in his place again.

It goes without saying that a lot will be on the line for the Heat on Saturday. They will get their third chance to close out the Celtics, and they get to do so on their own home court. A loss for them, however, will allow the Celtics to force a Game 7 in Boston, which will clearly give Jayson Tatum and Co. a major advantage.