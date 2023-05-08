Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler starred in Saturday’s Game 3 against the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points — on 9-for-21 shooting from the field — grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists, and blocked two shots in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 105-86. So when Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and the Knicks re-visit the Kaseya Center on Monday night to play the Heat, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Knicks?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Knicks

The Heat have Butler listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a right ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Caleb Martin (back contusion) is also questionable to play for Miami.

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 1.6 turnovers per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Marquette star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Butler’s 53.9% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect the Heat to beat the Knicks at home on Monday night if Butler is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have yet to lose a game at home this postseason, as they own a 3-0 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.