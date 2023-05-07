Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is still dealing with his ankle injury. With New York losing to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday, Brunson’s status for Game 4 will be especially important now that the Knicks trail the Heat 2-1 in the series. Fortunately for New York, Brunson believes he will be ready to roll, per Ian Begley.

“I’m all good; I’ll be ready for Game 4,” Brunson said.

Immanuel Quickley sprained his ankle in Game 3, leaving his status for Game 4 in question. The Knicks expect to know more on Quickley on Sunday.

The Knicks are hopeful Jalen Brunson can play regardless of Quickley’s status, but if Quickley is unable to go then New York will desperately need Brunson on the floor.

The Knicks’ offense struggled mightily on Saturday in their 105-86 defeat. They shot just 34.1 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc. Brunson didn’t help matters in that regard despite leading the team with 20 points, shooting just 7-20 from the floor and failing to make any of his five three-point attempts.

There’s no question that Brunson and the Knicks must begin finding the bottom of the net on a more consistent basis. One has to imagine that Jalen Brunson’s injury played a role in his poor shooting performance. Nevertheless, New York is still searching for answers.

At the very least, Knicks fans can take solace in the fact that Brunson believes he will play in Game 4. New York will still closely monitor the situation ahead of Monday’s contest in Miami.