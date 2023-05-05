The NBA Playoffs continue as the New York Knicks (47-35) visit the Miami Heat (44-38) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal! Action tips off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. New York evened the series to 1-1 after their 111-105 victory in Game 2. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Heat Game 3 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Knicks-Heat Game 3 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Heat Odds

New York Knicks: +4 (-110)

Miami Heat: -4 (-110)

Over: 209.5 (-110)

Under: 209.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Heat

TV: ABC

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks bounced back in Game 2 and picked up a much-needed win to even the series. While they still lost home-court advantage, New York showed significant offensive improvement from the series opener. After draining just 7/34 threes and 12/20 free throws in Game 1, the Knicks bumped those numbers up to 16/40 from three and 21/30 from the line. They continued to dominate the glass as well as they out-rebounded the Heat 49-39 in Game 1 and then 50-34 in Game 2. That being said, the Knicks only managed to win by six despite shooting 40% from three, dominating the rebound battle, and the Heat missing star Jimmy Butler. With Butler questionable to play in Game 3, New York need to continue to play well on offense while making some defensive adjustments if they want to cover as road underdogs in Game 3.

Jalen Brunson continues to cement himself as one of the elite guards in the NBA with his postseason play. After spearheading Dallas’ run to the Western Conference finals last season, Brunson looks to have brought his magic to New York. The 6’1″ point guard averaged 24 PPG and 4.8 APG in their first-round series over the Cavaliers and proceeded to drop 25 and 30 points in the first two games of this series. Despite averaging more points per game at home this season, Brunson should be well-equipped to succeed in Miami after he dropped 25 points there twice during the last month of the regular season.

The X-factor for the Knicks in Game 3 is RJ Barrett. The former No. 3 overall pick, Barrett got off to a strong start to the series after an up-and-down first round. He scored 26 in the opener before nailing five threes en route to 24 points in Game 2. An incredibly talented scorer, Barrett is one of the few players in this series who can go get a bucket at any time, from any spot on the floor. While his efficiency fluctuates, the Heat had no answer for him during the regular season. He dropped 26 points the last time he played in Miami and should play a major role again in Game 3.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami did what they had to do in the first two games in New York. After stealing home-court advantage with their Game 1 win, the Knicks afforded themselves a breather in Game 2. With Jimmy Butler out, no one expected the Heat to compete the way they did. Although they lost, they maintained a lead as late as 5:00 remaining in the fourth quarter. Miami battled despite missing their best player and New York shooting a blistering 40% from beyond the arc. While the team listed Butler as questionable for Game 3, all signs point towards him being available. Consequently, the Heat stand a strong chance to cover despite being moderate home favorites.

Jimmy Butler enters Game 3 as the ultimate X-factor. Butler was hobbled at the end of their Game 1 win but not before he dropped 25 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Assuming he eventually gets cleared, the veteran forward should feast. In six postseason games thus far, Butler averaged 35.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG. He dropped 30+ in both home affairs with New York this season and amassed 12 rebounds and 14 assists between those two games. After a game off to rest, look for a rejuvenated Butler in Game 3.

The X-factor for the Heat in Game 3 is Gabe Vincent. Vincent had a few notable big games in their first-round win over Milwaukee before exploding in the first two games against New York. He scored 20 and 21 in the first two games and hit nine threes in the process.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick

This is the ultimate “wait-and-see” due to Jimmy Butler’s injury. Assuming Butler is eventually cleared, I’m all over the Heat in Game 3. Despite getting Randle back and Butler being out for Game 2, New York barely pulled out a win. At home with Butler back in the mix… this could get ugly, fast.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -4 (-110)