The Miami Heat (9-10) return home Wednesday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) following a two-game road skid, including a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The Heat’s latest injury report lists Jimmy Butler as questionable with right knee soreness, raising concerns about his availability for the matchup.

Miami ruled Jimmy Butler out of Monday’s loss to Boston, the second game of a back-to-back, due to the same knee issue. His absence highlights the challenges Miami faces in finding consistency this season, as they once again sit under .500.

Jimmy Butler's injury status vs. Lakers

Despite his questionable status, there is optimism that Butler may suit up against the Lakers. The forward posted 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal in his last game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. For the season, Butler is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting an efficient 53.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Heat’s uneven start to the season has amplified the importance of Butler’s contributions as the team seeks consistency. Head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the team’s struggles following their loss to the Celtics on Monday, emphasizing the need for better execution on both ends of the floor to turn their season around.

These challenges have also fueled speculation about Butler’s future with the team. His decision not to sign an extension this past offseason has led to trade rumors, with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reporting that the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets could emerge as potential destinations if the Heat consider moving their 35-year-old star.

For now, Miami focuses on their upcoming four-game homestand, which includes high-profile matchups against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) and the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (19-3).

Butler’s availability for Wednesday’s game against the Lakers remains a key factor as the Heat aim to regain momentum in front of their home crowd. Further updates on his status are expected closer to tip-off.