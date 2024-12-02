If Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is on the move this season, rumors have already circulated about two potential suitors in the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. Both could be one star away from becoming championship contenders. As Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. ramps back up from an ankle injury, many wonder if Butler will still be in the east by the end of the season. As he inches closer to the final year of his three-year, $146.3 million contract, a player option for 2025-26 worth $52.4 million, some speculate Miami will trade him for assets.

Two potential suitors include the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks, per HoopsHype Michael Sotto.

“Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways,” Sotto reports. “For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference.

“It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season,” Sotto concludes.

Waiting could be in the Heat’s best interest as they gauge their position in the Eastern Conference. While it’s still early, Miami is a .500 (9-9) team, good enough for sixth place. There’s still plenty of time for the Heat to pick up steam ahead of the postseason, as only the top five teams are above .500 in their conference.

In the Western Conference, a .500 record keeps you entirely out of the playoff picture. The Minnesota Timberwolves, currently eleventh in the standings, are slightly below (9-10).

Will the Heat trade Jimmy Butler to the Western Conference?

Still, it’s fun for Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets fans to dream of acquiring Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who could be the difference between winning and losing the NBA Finals. For the Western Conference champion Mavericks, offering a trade package that includes Klay Thompson is a must. They’ll also need to include PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to match Butler’s $48.7 million salary. In the end, is it worth it for the Mavs?

The Rockets, on the other hand, are in a similar situation. Dillon Brooks is their “Thompson” in their way to match Butler’s contract. They’ll also need to throw in Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and another player to complete a trade.

Perhaps the Heat’s matchup against the champion Celtics will give the front office a better picture of where its team stands nearly 20 games into the 2024-25 campaign.