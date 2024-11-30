MIAMI – It was a big win for the Miami Heat over the Toronto Raptors, 121-111, in their last NBA Cup group play game that ended up being a full team effort. While one of the highlights was Heat star Bam Adebayo recording his eighth career triple-double, another was also Terry Rozier with his late-game heroics, which garnered the attention of Jimmy Butler.

Before Friday's game, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called Rozier the team's “X-Factor” and spoke about how he's embraced his new role coming off the bench. Butler would go as far as to say to ClutchPoints that the 30-year-old guard is a bonafide “star” and even express that he does not think he could make that change.

“I wouldn't consider him an x-factor. I think he's a star, and he's just starring in a new role,” Butler said. “Not gonna lie, I don't think I could do it, but kudos to him for doing whatever the team needs for him to do, and he comes in, and he plays the same role, being aggressive, getting everybody involved, guarding, and he's a big piece and a big reason we've been in the game and that we have won games as of late. So whatever his role has been, he's damn good at, and I appreciate him for it.”

Expand Tweet

It started being a frustrating game for Rozier as he was held scoreless in the first half to go along with three fouls, being one of the first players off Miami's bench. However, it was in the second half, towards the end of the third and going into the fourth quarter, where he came alive.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra speaks about Terry Rozier's gift

The start of the final frame was a relatively slow start offensively for the team as they scored 38 points in the prior two frames, as Toronto was not leaving the game without a fight. Rozier had other plans as he made three shots from beyond the arch to have nine of the Heat's first 12 points off the fourth quarter.

He would finish with 12 points on four-of-eight shooting, including a four-of-seven clip from beyond the arc to go along with four assists and three rebounds. It looked like the foot injury that Rozier had didn't limit his performance, as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints after the game that he is a “gifted ignitable clutch player.”

“He's such a gifted ignitable clutch player, you know, that's unique, you can't teach what he has just in terms of the fourth quarter the game is in the balance, or games feels a certain way,” Spoelstra said. “I think that's when he rises, you know, to be his best. He's dynamic for us, and whatever role this is, he's really important. And we just wanted to want him to fast track to get comfortable and being comfortable and being himself and being aggressive. Everybody wants him to be aggressive. And a lot of those shots, the way we're built, are going to be off the catch. He knows that. He wants to fill that role, and he's looked a lot better the last two games.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Terry Rozier on embracing his new role on the bench

It has now been three games with him coming off the bench compared to starting most of his time with Miami ever since Rozier was traded before the trade deadline last season. He had the same impact the first time, coming with the second unit this season in the Heat's brutal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he scored 17 points on an efficient seven-for-nine shooting.

Rozier would credit his teammates after the win over the Raptors, saying that they and the coaching staff have put their trust in him to light it up.

“Just kudos to my teammates and my coaches for believing in me no matter what,” Rozier said. “Always telling me to catch and shoot from the beginning, and now I just got to get that when I first come into the game instead of just the fourth quarter, so we're working, we'll get there.”

Expand Tweet

Despite not starting the game, Rozier still has a crucial role on the Heat as he played the entirety of the fourth quarter, with the only other player doing that being Adebayo. Rozier would say to ClutchPoints that there has been a slight adjustment in this new role but shouts out Spoelstra for the integral role late in contests.

“A little adjustment. But you know, that's part of it, as part of finishing the game. Appreciate Spo for that,” Rozier said Friday.

Expand Tweet

Heat's Terry Rozier doing what's best to get team to “next level”



Rozier now is part of a deep bench that includes such players as Kevin Love, second-round rookie Pelle Larsson, Alec Burks, and especially Jaime Jaquez Jr., who led the second unit with 15 points. In terms of the purpose of the unit, Rozier said the goal is to “change the game,” which is what they would do in the second half.

“We just all trying to go in here and change the game as much as we can,” Rozier said. “Try to play together. You know, try to play hard. I think we did that late third going to the fourth quarter. So, you know, just as much as we control what we control and just trying to amp up the game.”

As said before, Spoelstra would comment on the new role for Rozier and say that the guard is willing to do anything that leads to winning for the Heat. Rozier had been going through early season struggles before the foot injury, so a change of pace could be what the doctor ordered.

“He's a competitor, and he's a winner,” Spoelstra said before Friday's game. “And right now, he just wants to do anything to help us get to another next level. He's a massive X Factor, you know, for us. So we just want to get him comfortable, get him feeling good about his health, get him comfortable out there where he can be aggressive, being himself, and being able to make an impact.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Miami is now at a 9-8 record, which puts them at the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference as they next travel to once again take on the Raptors Saturday evening. That contest starts a three-game road trip where they then take on the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.