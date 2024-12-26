The last time the Miami Heat played the Orlando Magic, they suffered a major collapse losing their 22-point lead going into the fourth quarter. They look to redeem themselves Thursday night in the same building, but the team is wondering about the status of Heat star Jimmy Butler as he's dealing with a stomach illness.

However, as the Heat star is the face of trade speculation, there is still a season to be played as here is everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury and his playing status vs. the Magic.

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Magic

As announced by the team through their official X, formerly Twitter, account, the Heat have listed Butler as “doubtful” for Thursday night in Orlando, but the reasoning has changed to “return to competition reconditioning.” Originally, the reason for missing the last three games was due to a stomach illness, but with the new change, it could be a signal that he is close to returning.

However, while it is still possible for Butler to be upgraded, the “doubtful” tag leans likely that he will miss his fourth straight game. Butler did not travel with the team to Orlando for the game, but ClutchPoints was told that there is a possibility that he could re-join them before the game.

There is no doubt that the health of Butler has been in question as he left in the first quarter of the Heat's loss to the Thunder where it looked to be an ankle injury as he gingerly walked off the court after a collision. He would go straight to the locker room as he wouldn't return to the game as the team said he was “feeling ill.”

As the story continues to make headlines like Pat Riley saying the Heat won't trade Butler, he made it clear to mention that the outside noise has been a distraction to the team that is looking to rack up some wins. They face the Magic Thursday, starting a three-game road trip, which the last time they faced each other, the Heat collapsed and lost a 22-point lead going into the final period.

Heat look to redeem themselves against Magic after historic collapse

Adebayo would say after Miami's win over the Brooklyn Nets that they “learned our lesson” and are moving on from that defeat.

“That is a short-term memory,” Adebayo said. “I mean, we completely forgot about that game because, you know, you got to move on learn lessons from that, and we learned our lesson.”

Besides the historic collapse by the team, it was a disappointing one as Orlando was missing a handful of top players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. Adebayo would admit that when they get to the arena, they will remember how it felt to succumb to that result.

“When we walk in there, we're definitely gonna remember that moment of hearing that buzzer go off after losing the game after being up by 20 plus,” Adebayo said. “So everybody needs to go in there with the right mindset and play 48 minutes of great basketball, not 32.”

Miami has gone through a recent rollercoaster as besides the trade rumors, they had an impressive four-game winning streak turn into a three-game skid. While they got the win over the Nets, Heat's All-Star hopeful Tyler Herro believes they have shown “glimpses” of good basketball.

The Heat are currently 14-13 which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference as they await to see the final status of Butler and hope to redeem themselves against the Magic.