The Heat looked like they were on their way to an easy win when they took a 106-84 lead into the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Then, the Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner-less Magic did the unthinkable.

Orlando outscored Miami 37-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the 121-114 victory. The Magic are the first NBA team to win a game after entering the final period with a 22-point deficit in 796 contests, a streak that dated back to December 22nd, 2019.

This was a devastating collapse for the Heat, as they allowed backup guard Cole Anthony to drop 35 points on 13-25 shooting with eight rebounds and nine assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who's averaging just 8.2 points per game, added 24 of his own. While Miami was without Jimmy Butler, there was no excuse for the collapse, as the Magic were also missing Jalen Suggs (16.2 PPG).

Heat fanbase collectively melts down on social media

Miami fans can't believe what they witnessed.

“No Paolo or Franz Wagner. Heat led by 25 in the 1st half, 22 halfway through the 3rd,” @HeatCulture13 tweeted in disbelief. “Scored 8 points in the 4th quarter, Magic come back and win. It’s time to blow everything up. I’ve seen enough.”

“Worst Heat loss in a very long time,” @WillManso lamented. Leading by 22 points to start the 4th quarter to a depleted Magic team. Miami gets outscored 37-8 in the final quarter. Man. Brutal.”

“I KNOW I DIDNT just see the Heat get outscored 35-8 in the 4th quarter by the Paololess Franzless Magic,” @BucksShowYo said.

“That Miami Heat Meltdown vs the Magic tonight is a very bad look for Tyler Herro no matter how we're gonna slice it!!” @SportsLineNews said. “This was his opportunity to lead with Jimmy “Buckets” on “Sick Bay”? Epic FAIL!! Thought my mind was playing tricks on me!”

Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Terry Rozier each turned in decent performances, with 22, 23, and 22 points scored, respectively. However, it wasn't enough to stave off Orlando's ferocious comeback.

The Heat now fall to 13-13 while the injured Magic are thriving at 18-12, just a half-game behind the New York Knicks for third place in the Eastern Conference.