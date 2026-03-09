The Denver Broncos hit the ground running ahead of the start of NFL Free Agency. First they retained Justin Strnad to an $18 million deal. Now they've made a pivotal decision on Adam Trautman Sunday.

The 10-touchdown weapon is agreeing to a three-year deal to stay in Denver, with Mike Klis of NBC 9 revealing the move Sunday evening.

Trautman has scored 10 touchdowns throughout his career at stops in New Orleans and the Rocky Mountains.

He's also caught 55 passes for 587 yards and averaged 10.7 yards per catch throughout his time on the Broncos.

Broncos linked to high-profile weapon

Trautman and Strnad are running it back with the AFC title game runner ups.

Sean Payton and company, though, could add a high-profile weapon.

Travis Etienne is one name Bronco fans are monitoring in free agency. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed Sunday that “Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City.”

He delivered three 1,000-yard campaigns in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars while producing multiple NFL Playoff berths.

Etienne is closing in on 4,000 career rushing yards plus has scored 25 ground-based TDs. Jaguar fans always expected multiple big plays out of the running back.

He's joining a free agent RB market that includes Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player Kenneth Walker III. Walker is called a Broncos possibility too.

Denver must address the backfield to take the next step. JK Dobbins led with just 772 yards while RJ Harvey completed 540, the latter scroing seven times. The Broncos ranked 16th in rushing, however, and looked reliant on defense plus quarterback Bo Nix.