David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat are currently holding on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings and are trying to grab the sixth seed and avoid the play-in games. They are 7-6 in the month of March and they need to grab as many wins as possible. Their next games is Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors on the road and they might have to play without key guard Kyle Lowry. Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable on the Heat injury report against the Raptors as per Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Heat again listing Kyle Lowry as questionable for Tuesday in Toronto due to knee soreness, which also could be a factor of back to back that concludes Wednesday in New York. Nikola Jovic not traveling due to back spasms. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyle Lowry has been hampered by injury this season and he recently returned to the lineup after missing 15 straight games. He had been the Heat’s starting point guard but since he’s returned to the lineup he’s been playing off the bench. Considering Lowry played in the team’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, his inclusion on the Heat injury report may be a precaution due to the team having a back-t0-back on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

This season, Lowry has been averaging 11.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Following the Heat’s 2020 run to the NBA Finals, adding Lowry was supposed to be a missing piece for a championship contender. Unfortunately for the Heat it hasn’t turned out that way. The Heat are currently 40-35 and essentially tied with the Nets for sixth in the East and avoiding the play-in games.