‘It was a dope experience’: Bam Adebayo reacts to teaming up with Donovan Mitchell in Miami

Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell recently played together in South Beach, albeit not with the Miami Heat. Still, the star big man loved every moment with his good friend.

Mitchell has been linked with the Heat for some time now after the Utah Jazz made him available in trade talks. While no deal is imminent, the explosive guard got everyone hyped up about a potential move to the city when he suit up in the Miami Pro League with Adebayo. Some fans even tried to recruit him by making him feel the love throughout their game in the competition.

The Jazz star sure enjoyed his time in Miami, and so was Adebayo with one of his “best friends.”

“It’s just fun, it’s for Miami, it’s for the community,” Adebayo said on playing in the Miami Pro League, per Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “And then to have one of my best friends, Donovan, come join us. It was a dope experience.”

It will definitely be interesting to see Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell pair up and become teammates in the NBA, especially with the Heat. It is clear they have the chemistry and understanding of each other to make the partnership work, and they could very well form a three-headed monster with Jimmy Butler.

As mentioned, though, it doesn’t look like Utah is close to trading Mitchell. The Heat have engaged the Jazz in negotiations, but so far as things currently stand, the 25-year-old All-Star remains with the Salt Lake City franchise.