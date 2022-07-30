Donovan Mitchell has been linked with a trade to the Miami Heat this offseason, and sure enough, fans of the South Beach franchise are doing their best to get the explosive guard from the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell recently teamed up with Bam Adebayo in the Miami Pro League, and the Heat faithful let the Jazz star feel the love as they cheered “Miami” whenever he has the ball.

Donovan Mitchell is feeling the love from Miami fans. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/HbHLefdwaF — 305 Sports (@305Sportss) July 30, 2022

While the Miami Pro League isn’t exactly where fans want to see Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo become teammates, it’s at least a nice first step in the right direction. After all, it gave fans the opportunity to show the 25-year-old the Miami atmosphere and what it feels like to be in the city that is obsessed at basketball.

The Heat have yet to really get into deep negotiations for Mitchell, especially as they prioritize chasing for Kevin Durant. However, it’s worth noting the franchise has been mentioned as among the six new teams that have engaged the Jazz in trade talks.

For what it’s worth, the New York Knicks are considered the front runners in trading for Mitchell. They have the picks and the young players that can convince the Jazz to pull the trigger on a deal, but they haven’t gotten much traction on that as Utah assesses the market for their superstar.

Mitchell to the Heat is still possible, though Miami might have to act sooner rather than later if they want to get another star player this offseason.