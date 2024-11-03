For the first time in the 2024-2025 regular season, the NBA traveled south to Mexico on Nov. 2 with the Miami Heat topping the Washington Wizards 118-98. The Heat have the only active Mexican-American NBA player on their roster with backup guard Jaime Jaquez Jr.

His connection to the country made Jaquez a unanimous fan favorite in the game despite him scoring just eight points in the contest. The second-year guard spoke about the attention he received from the crowd after the game.

“I didn't know what to expect,” Jaquez said in his post-game interview. “Everyone blew my expectations away. I can't imagine this much love being shown to myself and my family. It was truly incredible and I was happy to be able to see all the fans… I could feel the love and it was very much reciprocated.”

The win got the Heat over the hump by giving them a 3-2 record after five games. Jaquez attempted a season-high 12 field goals in the game but ended with his second-lowest point total of the season. It did not matter to the fans in Mexico City, who gave a loud applause any time he impacted the game.

Miami was led by center Bam Adebayo in the game, who notched 32 points and 14 rebounds — both season-high numbers — in just 31 minutes. Jimmy Butler added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Alec Burks, Terry Rozier III and Tyler Herro all also reached double figures.

In a losing effort, the Wizards were led by Bilal Coulibaly's efficient 22-point, eight-rebound performance. Rookie Alex Sarr was also impressive, putting up 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Heat return to Miami for matchup with Kings on Nov. 4

Two days after their game against the Wizards in Mexico City, the Heat will return home for their fourth game of the year in the Kaseya Center. The Heat are now winners in three of their last four games to give them a winning record for the second time this season.

Similarly, the Sacramento Kings have also won three of their last four outings. The Kings saw their three-game win streak come to an end with a 131-128 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 2, the same night Miami took out Washington.

After their game against the 3-3 Kings, the Heat embark on a six-game road trip that spans nearly two full weeks. They will not return home again until hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 18.