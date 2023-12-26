Jaime Jaquez Jr. revealed his awesome New Year's resolution after the Heat's Christmas day win over the Sixers.

The Miami Heat managed to pick up a 119-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas day, and in a game where both Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid were missing, it was clear that someone was going to have to step up to lead their team to victory. To the surprise of fans everywhere, the guy who ended up doing just that was rookie star Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez has immediately become a key piece of the Heat's rotation as a rookie, but he had easily the best game of his young career on Christmas against the Sixers (31 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 11-15 FGM). Jaquez also hit all eight of his free throw attempts, which led him to make an awesome New Year's resolution after the win.

"Just try to be a great free-throw shooter is my New Year's resolution." Jaime Jaquez Jr. after shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line on Christmas day 😅 (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/ARSW6vuQ8r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2023

This is a great New Year's resolution from Jaime Jaquez Jr. that will surely delight Heat fans, but it's not as if his free throw shooting has been a major issue to this point. Jaquez is now shooting 85.7 percent from the charity stripe on the year, which is not too shabby considering it's his first year in the league. However, there's always room for improvement, and now he will set out to do just that.

Jaquez has been a huge help for the Heat this season, and he will look to continue to make a big impact as the year goes on, especially if Butler continues to have to miss time with injuries. Jaquez has done a lot of stuff right, but he will be looking to bump his free throw shooting percentage up a bit when 2024 arrives.