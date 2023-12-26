The Heat appear to have a future star in their hands with Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Miami Heat, over the past few years, have earned the reputation of bringing out the best in any player on their roster; no matter how overlooked they may have been during the draft process. And it appears as though the Heat, despite picking in the middle of the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, have developed themselves another star in versatile wing Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez has already played such a huge role in keeping the Heat afloat this season amid injuries to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. But on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Heat missing Jimmy Butler due to injury, Jaquez needed to take on an even larger offensive role — and he delivered with flying colors.

In 39 minutes of play in a 119-113 win for the Heat over the Sixers, Jaime Jaquez Jr. put up a career-high 31 points on a sterling 11-15 shooting from the field. He also added 10 rebounds for good measure for the first double-double of his career, and in doing so, he joined an exclusive rookie feat, which includes arguably the greatest rookie of all time in Wilt Chamberlain.

According to ClutchPoints Twitter (X), Jaquez is just the fifth rookie in NBA history to tally at least 30 points and 10 rebounds on Christmas Day. The Heat's burgeoning star joined the likes of Chamberlain, Patrick Ewing, Walt Bellamy, and Oscar Robertson as the only rookies to do so.

Wilt Chamberlain, of course, set the gold statistical standard for a Christmas Day game for any rookie. He posted a monstrous 45-point, 34-rebound game in 1959. Meanwhile, the Big O posted a 32-15-16 triple-double, Bellamy tallied a 35-point, 18-rebound outing, and Ewing put up 32 points and 11 boards.

But the mere fact that Jaime Jaquez Jr. is in the company of these Hall of Famers is nothing short of a spectacular feat. The Heat star wasn't exactly the most ballyhooed coming out of UCLA, but now, his three-level scoring skill and defensive capabilities echo that of Jimmy Butler's — and Butler didn't look as advanced as Jaquez was in his rookie year.

The Heat may have received criticism for their reluctance to pull the trigger on superstar trades, but they may have a budding star in their hands with Jaquez if he keeps this up.