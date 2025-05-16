Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder might boast the league’s best record and strongest analytics, but that doesn’t change the stakes ahead. Their season now hinges on Game 7 after failing to close out the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, where Denver responded with a 119-107 victory to even the second-round series.

This series has showcased a showdown between the top two MVP-candidates in Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be the frontrunner for this year’s MVP, his focus remains locked on the task ahead. After Thursday night’s loss in Denver, he emphasized the importance of Game 7 and what’s at stake for the Thunder.

“It's do or die. It's what you live for. It's what you work your whole life towards,” said the Thunder superstar during his post-game interview.

Game 7s are a different beast altogether. They're intense and unpredictable — a blend of pressure and opportunity. Rare and dramatic, they bring out both the agony and the beauty of competition.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 32 points and six assists in Game 6, but he got in early foul trouble and didn’t get much support from the rest of the roster. Jalen Williams struggled to find his rhythm, shooting just three of 16 from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play better at home

The Thunder has looked more at ease playing on its home court throughout the series. Despite dropping Game 1, Oklahoma City held the lead for nearly three quarters. Game 2 was a dominant showing, with the Thunder controlling the game from start to finish and building a lead as large as 49 points. In Game 5, they closed strong, outscoring the Nuggets 34-19 in the final quarter.

At home in this series, the Thunder is shooting an impressive 49.1% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range. On the road, those numbers dip significantly to 42.3% overall and just 25.7% from deep. Still, everything changes in a Game 7 — where the stakes are higher and past trends often mean little.

OKC’s last Game 7 took place in the Orlando bubble — and while that Thunder roster looked nothing like today’s squad, the chaos of that game still serves as a warning. The Rockets escaped with a win not because of James Harden’s offense, but his defense. Luguentz Dort, surprisingly, led all scorers.

There’s encouraging news for the Thunder as two current players were part of that bubble Game 7 experience. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort played significant roles in that matchup and came away with valuable experience. It may have taken place in the bubble, but the stakes and pressure were just as intense.

During the regular season, the Thunder and Nuggets each won two games against one another, including splitting a back-to-back series in Oklahoma City.

The winner of Sunday’s Game 7 in Oklahoma City will advance to the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But neither Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander’s going to back down, with the game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. EST.