The Oklahoma City Thunder came up short in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets, falling 119–107 and setting up a must-win Game 7. For Thunder forward Jalen Williams, the cause of the loss was clear: too many trips to the free-throw line for the Nuggets.

After the game, Williams did not hold back when asked what went wrong. “We put them on the free-throw line too much. That's a controllable for sure,” he said post-game. “We didn't do the best job controlling some of the stretches of the game. We paid the price for that.”

Williams' words were backed up by the numbers. The Nuggets made 24 of their 29 free throw attempts, capitalizing on every opportunity. In contrast, the Thunder managed just 13 out of 17 from the line. That 11-point difference loomed large as the game unfolded.

Foul trouble was a major issue for the Thunder. The team committed 24 fouls in total, handing Denver easy points at the line and disrupting their defensive flow. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder with 32 points, found himself in foul trouble early. He picked up his fourth foul before halftime, forcing him to play more cautiously for the rest of the game. Key contributors like Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams also struggled, each picking up three fouls that limited their defensive impact.

Every foul seemed to turn into easy points for Denver, and the Thunder found themselves battling uphill for most of the night. Jamal Murray led the charge for the Nuggets, putting up 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists despite battling an illness.

His aggressive drives to the basket frequently drew contact, sending him to the line where he made the Thunder pay. Nikola Jokić added his usual dominance with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Christian Braun stepped up with 23 points and 11 boards.

Off the bench, Julian Strawther provided a much-needed spark, dropping 15 points in the second half to keep Denver's momentum rolling. For Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to keep his team in the fight, scoring 32 points and attacking the basket relentlessly.

Rookie sensation Chet Holmgren added 19 points and 11 rebounds, continuing his impressive postseason run. But even their combined efforts were not enough to overcome the free-throw disparity and Denver's efficient scoring.

The Thunder now face a win-or-go-home situation in Game 7. Williams made it clear that limiting the Nuggets' chances at the line will be a top priority. “It's something we can control. We just need to be smarter and more disciplined,” he said.

The stage is set for an intense showdown, with the winner moving on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. For Oklahoma City, Game 7 is not just about survival—it is about proving they can play smarter, cleaner basketball when it matters most.

For Denver, it is another chance to capitalize on their strengths and push forward. All eyes will be on the free-throw line, where Williams believes the game could once again be won or lost.