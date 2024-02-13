Will he do it?

Indianapolis is getting ready for NBA All-Star weekend and so are the players. A big highlight on Saturday night will always be the Slam Dunk Contest. No one has been able to top the absolute battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon just yet. However, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has something up his sleeve to notch some hardware. The Miami Heat rookie may have plans to give homage to Vince Carter, via the NBA.

“360 windmill… I don’t think I can hit that. But we’ll see, maybe I will,” Jaime Jaquez Jr. declared.

The Heat rookie will have to practice his bounce quite a lot if he plans to copy that iconic dunk by Vince Carter during NBA All-Star weekend. That same dunk made Carter win the Slam Dunk Contest and immortalized him as the man who revived the Saturday night festivities. It also gave him the unofficial title of best dunker of all time after he gestured that the contest was over.

There will be some heavy hitters that will stand in the Heat rookie's way. Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, defending NBA All-Star dunk contest champion Mac McClung from the Osceola Magic, and Jacob Toppin from the Knicks are all going to deliver their absolute best performance to win the contest.

Jaquez has a fair chance of winning this for the Heat. Hopefully, he gets the job done with some ample practice. Moreover, he should also be wary of injuries that may happen during the festivities. The night can't come any sooner as Heat fans are excited to root for him.