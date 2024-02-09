Jaquez has been instrumental to Miami's success this season and will represent the team during All-Star weekend.

It was officially announced Thursday that Miami Heat rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. will participate in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend. This was heavily rumored back in early January, but has been made official as he will be the fourth player from the Heat to participate in the contest with the last being Derrick Jones Jr. back in 2020 where he won.

After practice Friday as Miami is in the midst of winning four of their last five games, Jaquez talks about the opportunity being an excited one for him. He would say to the media that it is “really special” to be able to be in the Slam Dunk contest according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“I was very excited when I got that call, when they offered me a spot to participate, something that I’ve always been a fan of my entire life, watching the All-Star Weekend,” Jaquez said. “The dunk contest is something that you always look forward to. So for them to be able to hand out an invitation to me is really special.”

Joining Jaquez will be the winner from last year's contest in G League player Matt McClung who is a part of the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, and New York Knicks star Jacob Toppin. Jaquez has been known for his dunking ability as he even won a contest of the same style back in high school, but can't say if his “hops” are better now.

“I heard the adrenaline for the dunk contest is unlike anything people have ever felt, at least that’s what they’re telling me,” Jaquez said. “So we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Jaquez involved in All-Star weekend besides the dunk contest

It will be a busy weekend for Jaquez as the dunk contest will not be the only opportunity he will get as the rookie is also set to take place in the Rising Stars Challenge. He said earlier to the media that being a part of that is “an honor” as he knows a ton of great players that have been in the game showing off the young talent of the NBA.

“I know a lot of great players have been through that game,” Jaquez said. “So just to be a part of that and be able to participate is an honor.”

With Jaquez being of Mexican descent, his upward trend in attention is hyping up that community and he has acknowledged the fact his play is causing that. He called it “really special” to see the impact he has had on Latin people not just in this country, but the rest of the world.