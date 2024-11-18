As the Miami Heat lost in disappointing fashion to the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening, there was a concerning injury to one of their young stars. Heat forward Jaime Jaquez would leave the game in the third quarter as he had to be carried to the locker room with an ankle injury.

It was an unusual injury as after a turnaround shot attempt; he was backpedaling when he accidentally stepped on Indiana guard T.J. McConnell's foot, leading to him spraining his right ankle. After the game, Jaquez spoke to the media to detail the injury where he called it “unlucky,” with the slightly good news being that the X-rays came back negative, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“It didn’t feel great,” Jaquez said of the ankle injury. “It’s one of those things, man, you just get unlucky sometimes. But I’ve been in this situation before. Sprains are nothing new to me. Hopefully rehab it and then get back as soon as possible.”

“A lot of times it hurts a lot in the moment and it dies down a little bit, and then the next morning it swells up and you start feeling the pain,” Jaquez continued. “So I’ll have a better grasp tomorrow. I’ll just get on this flight and go from there.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Erik Spoelstra expresses his reaction to Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s injury

Before suffering the injury, he had scored two points, recorded four assists, and collected three rebounds on one for six shooting from the field. Jaquez had a crucial role off the Heat's bench in his second season after an impressive rookie campaign where he was on the NBA's All-Rookie first team along with being awarded back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke after the game about Jaquez's issue, expressing how atypical the injury was and that they wouldn't know more about the severity until later.

“That’s one of the craziest ones,” Spoelstra said of Jaquez’s injury. “He just happened to be backpedaling back and stepped on McConnell’s foot. He says he’s fine. There’s no way to know with sprained ankles. We’ll find out when we get back to Miami.”

At any rate, one has to figure that the Heat will keep Jaquez out of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers until they know for sure about the injury. It also could be beneficial as after Monday, Miami's next game will be Sunday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.