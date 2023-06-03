It's never easy to lose — especially if it happens to be Game 1 of the NBA Finals. At this point in his career, however, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has learned how to manage the losses. Butler is well aware of the fact that this is simply part of the game, and he's not letting one loss affect his attitude toward the rest of the series.

During Saturday's press conference ahead of Game 2, Butler was asked by a reporter to share his process in dealing with a defeat. In particular, the Heat talisman was asked how he has coped with their Game 1 loss with the next contest just a few days away:

“I’m as normal as they come. It’s not always about basketball. It will never always be about basketball,” Butler said. “… My daughter’s gonna love me whether I win or lose. That’s what I focus on.”

Jimmy Butler is a real one. He may be one of the biggest NBA superstars on the planet right now, but it is clear that this man is also as down-to-earth as they come. He's also a big family man, and as he detailed in his eye-opening response, his world does not completely revolve around basketball. At the end of the day, it's the love of his daughter and their relationship that he cherishes the most.

It still wouldn't be bad if he were an NBA champion, though. His daughter will love him all the same, but at the same time, it would be pretty sweet if he had a championship ring on his finger as well.