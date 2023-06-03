NBA legend Magic Johnson thinks the Miami Heat have a big problem against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, and it's something they can do little about at this point.

On Twitter, Johnson shared his observation from Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets. Aside from hailing Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. as the “real heroes” of the contest, he couldn't help but take note how Denver just dominated the game from start to finish.

According to Johnson, the Nuggets' length played a big role in the win as well, and it could be a major hindrance for the Heat in their bid to take down the Western Conference champions.

“Denver’s length is going to be a major problem for the Miami Heat!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Magic Johnson didn't elaborate on his take, those who watched Game 1 of the Nuggets-Heat series can understand where he's coming from. Denver basically exploited mismatches all night long, which was pretty evident in the performances of Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

The fact that Denver dominated the painted area–outscoring Miami on points in the paint, 46-38–also speaks volumes of how the Nuggets utilized their length to stay ahead throughout. Nikola Jokic and co. led by as many as 24 points before settling for the 104-93 victory.

It will certainly be difficult for the Heat to overcome the physical advantages the Nuggets possess, so it's up to Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the team on how to find the answer to that major problem. Hopefully, though, they do it sooner rather than later.