The Miami Heat may have made it all the way to the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 season, but former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins doesn't think it changes anything about them for the 2023-24 campaign. In fact even if Miami ends up acquiring Damian Lillard, Big Perk doesn't see the franchise becoming favorites in the East.

When talking about the Heat's ceiling during the latest episode of NBA Today, Perkins shared that while he respects Erik Spoelstra as a coach and Jimmy Butler as a player, it's just hard to see them overcoming the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sure the Heat beat both teams in the playoffs, but it's worth noting that Miami didn't dominate the regular season and only secured a playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. With the other teams in the East reloading, the road for the Vice City franchise is only going to get tougher.

“They [Heat] are not the favorites, nor would I have them the favorite even if they picked up Damian Lillard. … I have everything invested into the Bucks. … [If] they were to face this Milwaukee Bucks team again. I'm picking Milwaukee,” Perkins said of Butler and co.

It's certainly a bold take from Kendrick Perkins, and it surely comes off as disrespectful since the Heat are coming off an NBA Finals run. While they lost to the Denver Nuggets for the NBA title, no one can take away the fact that they exceeded expectations with their amazing run.

After that, many would have expected for fans and experts like Perk to give them a little more respect.

Sure enough, the Heat won't be bothered by such statements. They are used to being underdogs anyway. Hopefully, though, Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard (should he end up in Miami) have heard about it and use it as fuel for next season. As everyone knows, Miami likes to prove their doubters wrong.