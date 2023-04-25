A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

To say that Jimmy Butler had a good game in Monday’s massive Game 4 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks would be a major understatement. The Miami Heat star caught fire early on and he never took his foot off the gas, leading Miami to a 119-114 win against the Bucks to take a 3-1 lead in this NBA Playoffs first-round matchup.

After dropping a franchise-record 22 points in the opening quarter, Butler just kept it going throughout the game. He led a massive comeback for the Heat in the fourth quarter en route to scoring a mind-blowing career-high 56 points in the victory.

Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy after witnessing Butler’s heroics in Game 4:

Jimmy Butler has set a Heat playoff record with 53 points. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pl9bJ1AfyP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler becoming the GOAT as soon as the playoffs begin is crazy every time it happens pic.twitter.com/Cib9YJBBFq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler to the Bucks defense😭 pic.twitter.com/PGBOGHXAqt — KloutMachine (@KloutMachineTM) April 25, 2023

Playoff Jimmy Butler. 😤 pic.twitter.com/g2pM7Vt7ws — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 25, 2023

GIVE JIMMY BUTLER HIS DAMN RESPECT IPN WANNA HEAR SHIT FOR HIM REST OF MY LIFE TIME pic.twitter.com/GFdlzzcrZP — Bones🦴 (@Boness305) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler tonight pic.twitter.com/XswXFjLZ0G — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2023

"This may be the greatest playoff performance by any Heat player." – Reggie Miller was in AWE of Jimmy Butler 🗣️ Agree or disagree with Reggie? 🤔pic.twitter.com/vIdFAqwcpp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

That was a crazy performance from Jimmy Butler, and it is one that will remain in the memory of Heat fans for many years to come.

More importantly, the No. 8 seed Heat have now taken a 3-1 series lead over the mighty Bucks. This puts Giannis and Co. in a deep hole, with Miami now just one win away from booking their place in the second round.

Even Butler himself, however, knows that counting out the Bucks at this point would be a foolish move. If there’s any team who can come back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit, it has to be the Bucks — especially with Game 5 (and potentially, Game 7) shifting back to Milwaukee.

For his part, however, Butler knows what the Heat need to do in Game 5 and you can be sure that he will be absolutely locked in again for that one.