After shocking the NBA world and handing the Denver Nuggets their first home loss of the playoffs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat find themselves trailing in this championship series once again after losing Game 3 on their home floor.

Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for the Heat on Wednesday night, but the good news is that this series is still far from over. Butler recognized this during his media availability ahead of Friday's Game 4 and although they need to make some small adjustments in this series, the Heat star claimed that his team does not need to change anything about themselves.

“I wouldn't change anything. Not one thing,” Butler stated. “I continue to be who I am. We will continue to be who we are as a group, as a team. We're going to go out here and compete together. We're going to win together. We're going to be who we are. I wouldn't change a thing, though.”

"We will continue to be who we are as a group, as a team." Jimmy Butler as the Heat look to bounce back in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 4 tomorrow at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Y6MiS6mlMf — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023

The one constant that has remained with Butler and the Heat throughout the entire playoffs, regardless of who they have played, has been their mentality. No matter the challenge or situation they face, Miami has always had the same mindset of “they are who they are” and this has helped them pull off shocking upsets over their foes.

While they may have been the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Heat have an unmatched level of confidence in themselves and they believe that they can beat any of the other 29 teams in this league on any given night. This is what makes them dangerous and this is why they still have a chance to win a title.

In the NBA Finals, Butler has been held in check for the most part, as he is now averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor after scoring 28 points in Miami's Game 3 loss. Despite not having one of his iconic playoff performance we have seen this year, Butler's mindset remains constant and it is not surprising to hear him say that he wouldn't change anything.

No team in the league plays harder in the postseason than the Heat and as for Butler, there may not be a player in the league that pushes themselves more than he does. They are trailing the Nuggets 2-1 in this championship series, but the Heat are still very much alive and have a chance to make this a best-of-three series with a victory at home in Game 4.