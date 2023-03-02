The Miami Heat might be relegated to trying to cool off one of the hottest teams in the league without Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star is currently listed as questionable for his team’s Friday matchup with the New York Knicks at Miami-Dade Arena due to right knee soreness.

Kyle Lowry is also set to remain sidelined against the Knicks, missing his 11th straight game with left knee soreness.

Butler had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during his team’s disappointing 119-96 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers—playing without Joel Embiid—on Wednesday in South Beach. He left for good late in the third quarter, quickly ruled out for the game’s remainder with right knee soreness.

The Heat, 33-30, need every win they can over the stretch run of the regular season to avoid the play-in tournament. They’re currently in seventh-place in the Eastern Conference, a game-and-a-half behind the rebuilt Brooklyn Nets for sixth. Miami has lost five of its last six games, too, unable to find a groove offensively while also struggling on the other end.

New York, meanwhile, owns the league’s second-longest winning streak at seven games, rising to fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks earned their best win of the season earlier this week by dismantling the Boston Celtics 109-94, and Jalen Brunson on Thursday was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February.

If Jimmy Butler can’t go on Friday, expect sharpshooter Max Strus to start in his place.