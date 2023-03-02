Udonis Haslem might not play much for the Miami Heat nowadays but in his last NBA season, the veteran is hoping to go out with a bang. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it will happen at this point, with Erik Spoelstra’s squad only three games above .500 at 33-30, which puts them in the play-in picture at the moment.

With the Heat losing five of their last six games, Haslem admitted the team’s recent struggles are really affecting him. Via The Miami Herald:

“I’m losing sleep at night, you know what I mean. This is not the way I wanted my last year to go.”

Haslem has suited up just six times in 2022-23. He’s more of a vocal leader than anything these days. Nevertheless, he can see that Miami is failing to produce on both ends of the court, especially offensively. They rank 30th in the Association with a measly 107.8 points per game and were just held to 96 points on Wednesday in a loss to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

However, not all is lost for the Heat quite yet. Jimmy Butler and Co. sit just 1.5 games behind the slumping Brooklyn Nets for the final playoff berth. Avoiding the play-in tournament would be considered ideal for the Heat.

That being said, 15 of their final 19 contests are against teams either in the postseason or play-in mix. Spoelstra’s group needs to really find their offensive rhythm and start hitting some shots because right now, Miami isn’t proving to be worthy of being in the playoffs. It’s plain and simple.

We’ll see if they can turn things around in this stretch run.