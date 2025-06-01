The Chicago Sky are starting to gel together under new head coach Tyler Marsh. Chicago got their second win of the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday night, defeating Dallas 94-83 in a second half rout. The victory was extra special for one Sky player who played well in her hometown return.

Sky guard Ariel Atkins had an incredible performance on Saturday in her hometown of Dallas. Atkins scored 26 points and logged four rebounds, three assists, and four steals in the Sky's win over the Wings.

Atkins was the leading scorer on the night and helped lift Chicago to their second win of the season. She also received some help from Courtney Vandersloot (15 points) and Angel Reese (14 points).

The Sky were fortunate not to have to face rookie Paige Bueckers, who is in concussion protocol and unable to play.

Dallas was led by NaLyssa Smith (20 points), DiJonai Carrington (16 points), and Arike Ogunbowale (15 points).

Sky sweep the Wings for first two wins of 2025 WNBA season

The Sky swept their two-game series against the Wings after winning 97-92 on Thursday.

Tyler Marsh gave a passionate locker room speech on Thursday after the team's first win of the season.

“We’re only five games into the season, but everything you bring to this team, everything you’ve brought to the organization, we feel that,” Marsh said. “You are Chicago, you are the Sky, and we’re rocking with you forever.”

Chicago followed that up with another strong performance against Dallas.

The Sky seem to be finding their rhythm in the early stages of the 2025 WNBA season. Chicago is getting progressively better as the season progresses. Their first two losses were blowouts against the Fever and Liberty. The Sky followed that up with a competitive game against the Sparks and a five-point loss against the Mercury.

Hopefully Chicago can keep this momentum rolling into their next game.

Next up for the Sky is a home game against the Fever, who should be without superstar Caitlin Clark.