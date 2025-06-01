The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their World Series rematch. The Dodgers jumped all over Yankees starter Will Warren, hanging seven runs on him and chasing him from the game in the second inning.

LA took the lead early and ran the score up to 14-1 after five innings, removing any doubt about the outcome. With the contest decided early on, Shohei Ohtani used the later innings to catch up on his sleep. The three-time MVP was caught by cameras dozing off in the Dodgers dugout during the blowout, per Doug McKain on X.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers dominated the Yankees

Ohtani likely needed a nap after his performance on Friday, when he led Los Angeles to an 8-5 victory with a two-homer game. The Dodgers DH made history by scoring his 60th run of the season in that game. Ohtani became the first player to ever score 60 runs before June. And he’s since added three more runs to that record.

Ohtani is now on pace for an unfathomable 176 runs scored this season, which would be the third most in baseball history. He also is tied for the MLB home run lead with 22. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has hit three homers in the last two games to catch Ohtani.

Despite the Dodgers blowout, Aaron Judge still made noise. The Yankees star right fielder accounted for both of New York’s runs with two solo shots in the loss. He’s now right behind Ohtani and Raleigh with 21 home runs on the season.

While Shohei was relatively quiet during Game 2 of the Yankees series, Max Muncy had a day. He crushed two homers and drove in seven runs for the Dodgers. And, the veteran third baseman reached a major milestone, hitting his 200th career homer.

Los Angeles has now won four of its last five games, improving to 36-22 on the season. The Dodgers created some breathing room in the competitive NL West, increasing their division lead over the San Diego Padres to three games.