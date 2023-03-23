A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat came up with a 127-120 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. It was a crucial win for Jimmy Butler and Miami as they continue to climb in the standings out East. At the moment, their 40-34 record has them seventh in the conference, and just a few wins away from securing a Top 6 finish and a guaranteed spot in the Playoffs.

For Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, however, it was more than just any other regular-season win. It was a historic victory for the two-time NBA champion coach as he secured his 700th win for Miami. Coach Spo is just the fourth shot-caller in league history to ever reach this mark for the same team:

Congrats to Erik Spoelstra of the @MiamiHEAT for becoming the 4th coach in NBA history to reach 700 career wins with a single franchise! He joins Gregg Popovich (Spurs), Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Red Auerbach (Celtics) pic.twitter.com/DZRPbfYRj1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 23, 2023

Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan, Red Auerbach. Those are three of the greatest coaches to ever take up the mantle of an NBA team, and it is only fitting that Erik Spoelstra joins this esteemed list of legendary coaches.

This new achievement does not only speak volumes of Spoelstra’s winning record (he is .590 all-time at 700-487), but also, his loyalty to the Heat. There are more than a few coaches that have eclipsed the 700-win mark, but only four of them have done it with the same team.

Knowing coach Spo, however, I’m pretty sure he would be the first to play down this achievement. Erik Spoelstra is all about the team, and he’s probably just delighted that the Heat came away with the W on Wednesday night. They will need to stack up more wins from here on out if they want to seriously contend for the title this season.