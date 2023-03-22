Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Knicks legend Willis Reed may have passed away, but superstar Julius Randle assures that his legacy will forever be remembered in the organization.

Reed died at the age of 80 on Tuesday. No official cause of death was revealed, but it has been reported that he was battling several illnesses in the past and “suffered from congestive heart problems over the past year or so.”

In the wake of his passing, Randle shared his love and appreciation for the Knicks legend. When asked on Wednesday–ahead of New York’s game against the Miami Heat–what the two-time champion meant to the team, the big man reflected on Reed’s career and everything he has accomplished.

“As somebody who, you know, has his number up there. Everyday you go to practice, you see his name. He goes to the Garden, you see his name. Just an icon in this game, a legend. Meant a lot to the game, so obviously very unfortunate. But us players who are actively playing and came after him, we’re very appreciative of everything he’s done for the game. And me specifically, what he’s done for our organization,” Randle said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Julius Randle reflects on The Captain's legacy. Tonight, the team will wear a black ribbon in remembrance. pic.twitter.com/NldyOrq5XQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 22, 2023

Willis Reed spent his whole 10-year NBA career with the Knicks, during which he won two NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, and regular season MVP and an All-Star Game MVP. He was a seven-time All-Star and brought some of the best moments in franchise history.

The whole NBA world mourned his passing. Aside from Julius Randle, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a heartfelt statement to celebrate his life and incredible NBA career. The likes of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony also paid tribute to Reed and honored him on social media.