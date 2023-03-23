James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Jimmy Butler’s swag knows no bounds, and he’s reminded us of as much with some gentle trolling of Julius Randle in the Miami Heat’s win over the New York Knicks.

With the Heat up 123-113 with just over a minute to go, Randle fouled Butler to send him to the line and was rewarded with a nonchalant ‘cry-baby’ face from the Heat star. Butler went on to miss both free throws, but he ultimately had the last as his side went on to win by seven points.

And despite missing those free throws, Butler had every reason to be feeling himself late in the game. Butler was monumental in the win, racking up 35 points on 11-19 shooting while also notching nine assists and four steals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The win was an important one for the Heat, who find themselves locked in a tight battle for the all-important sixth spot. And, with the Knicks just a couple of games ahead, it also puts them in with a chance of jumping up even further into fifth if everything goes their way over the last few games of the season.

Jimmy Butler, of course, will play a key role in a playoff run which he and the Heat hope will extend well beyond the play-in tournament. Of all the players in the league, he is in the very top tier in terms of those capable of taking their game to another level come playoff times. If trolling his opposition gets him into that zone, the Heat will be happy to see more of it.